Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 142 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.19.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $235.83. 1,675,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

