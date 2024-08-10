Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 301 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 535,678 shares of company stock valued at $66,762,300. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.3 %

Snowflake stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,034. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.93 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

