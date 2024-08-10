Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,467 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

KTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.