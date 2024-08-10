Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,524 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 99,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,734,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1.30 to $0.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 966,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 6.54. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 324.79% and a negative return on equity of 49.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

