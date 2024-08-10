Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,621,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,530,000 after buying an additional 244,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,784 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,532,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 66,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,508,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.59 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 756,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,595. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

