Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance
ICF traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $61.93. 59,750 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
