Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.15. 2,135,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,892. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

