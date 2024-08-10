Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,655,000 after buying an additional 672,353 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 88,671 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,652,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 250,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,032,000 after buying an additional 82,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,011,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

NYSE HII traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.43. 184,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,512. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

