Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $14.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $811.08. 799,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $757.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $755.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $850.33.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,264 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

