Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock remained flat at $17.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,910. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

