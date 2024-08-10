Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,141,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,851,957. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

