Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145,423 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Prudential Financial by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 71,274 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PRU traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $109.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.19.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

