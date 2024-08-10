Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,844,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. 8,831,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

