Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $345.64. 1,113,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,487. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

