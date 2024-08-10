Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 155,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,124. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

