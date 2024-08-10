Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $5,594,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $108.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,776,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average is $117.00. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

