Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,428 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 29,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 629,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,248,000 after purchasing an additional 419,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,041,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,870. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

