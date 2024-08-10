Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,648 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,475. The stock has a market cap of $387.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

