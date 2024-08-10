Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,450 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,253,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,630 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 458,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,750,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 875,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MVF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 101,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.52.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

