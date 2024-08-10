Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.44% of Utah Medical Products worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 0.5 %

Utah Medical Products stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.06. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.62 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

