CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.0 million-$232.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.6 million. CarGurus also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.44 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CarGurus

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. 2,005,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,936.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.