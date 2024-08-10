Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Trading Down 2%

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.16 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16). 74,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 427,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).
Cavendish Financial Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.12 million, a PE ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Cavendish Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Cavendish Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cavendish Financial
Cavendish Financial Company Profile
Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cavendish Financial
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Cavendish Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavendish Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.