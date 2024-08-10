Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Trading Down 2%

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.16 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16). 74,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 427,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

Cavendish Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.12 million, a PE ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Cavendish Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Cavendish Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavendish Financial

Cavendish Financial Company Profile

In related news, insider Mark Astaire acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £11,050 ($14,121.41). Company insiders own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

Further Reading

