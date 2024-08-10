CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.92 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $25.92 million and $3.53 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,850.82 or 0.96595100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008078 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007525 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011920 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03127368 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,540,407.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.