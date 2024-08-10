Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Sells $357,482.37 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cencora Stock Up 0.3 %

COR stock opened at $237.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.57.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Cencora by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Cencora by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

