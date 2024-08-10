Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,388. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

