CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $94,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,640 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,548,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,107. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

