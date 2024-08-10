CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.90.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,548,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $94,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,640 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $63,758,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,333 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

