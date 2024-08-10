Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Centrus Energy Stock Performance
Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 634.20% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
