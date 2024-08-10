Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $19.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 1,559,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,396. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. Certara has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $169,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,820,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,682 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,013 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 769,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 370,820 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,262,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

