Chardan Capital Trims Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Target Price to $6.00

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. 161,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $84.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,868.35% and a negative return on equity of 136.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Omega Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

