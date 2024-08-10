Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Barclays

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.79.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRL stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $200.97. 1,060,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.99 and a 200-day moving average of $231.28.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,455,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,912,000 after purchasing an additional 93,682 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.