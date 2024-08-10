Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.79.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,319. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.16. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 307,398 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,131,000 after purchasing an additional 271,743 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,060,000 after acquiring an additional 238,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 211,414 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

