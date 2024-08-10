Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.63.

CC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.80. Chemours has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,969.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

