Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY24 guidance to $5.33-$5.45 EPS.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CPK traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.90. The company had a trading volume of 113,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.24. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

