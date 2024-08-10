CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 168 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Prologis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 263,649 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $18,551,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 676,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,148,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.90. 1,901,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

