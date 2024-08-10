CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 83 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.12. 803,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average of $145.24. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

