CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,163,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $131,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $125,389,000 after buying an additional 555,362 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after acquiring an additional 37,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.9% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 349,838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,941. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

