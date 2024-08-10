CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $228,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,502. The stock has a market cap of $227.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $194.38.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,466,215 shares of company stock valued at $595,726,113. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

