CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $203,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM remained flat at $47.71 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

