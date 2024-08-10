CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABEV. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Ambev Stock Performance

Ambev stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,455,054. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

