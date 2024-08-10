CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,428 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,516,000 after acquiring an additional 802,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ameren by 25.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,638 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Ameren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Ameren by 204.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,877,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AEE traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,638. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

