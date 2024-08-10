CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 249 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AON were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of AON by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $157,650,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,042. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.29. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

