CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 412 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,186,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

