CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 4,536 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,544,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,774. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.01. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.61%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

