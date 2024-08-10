Chiliz Trading Up 0.1% This Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $516.30 million and $21.83 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,998,016,997 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

