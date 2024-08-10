Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,946.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,348.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,622.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CMG traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.55. 11,569,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,392,227. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

