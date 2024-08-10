Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.400-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.40-6.65 EPS.

CHH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.28. 633,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,847. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.45.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company's stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

