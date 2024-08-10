Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.400-6.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.28. 633,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.45.

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

