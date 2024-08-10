Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.400-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.40-6.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.45.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.0 %

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.28. The company had a trading volume of 633,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The company had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998 in the last three months. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Choice Hotels International



Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

