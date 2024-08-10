CIBC Downgrades Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$51.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$47.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.70.

Definity Financial Price Performance

DFY stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.34. The company had a trading volume of 44,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,936. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.20. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$35.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.23. The company has a market cap of C$5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.920143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

